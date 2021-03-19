Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VWAGY. AlphaValue raised Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.