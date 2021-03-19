Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,924,000 after buying an additional 1,224,603 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after buying an additional 1,244,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,054,000 after buying an additional 164,894 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,096,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after buying an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $60,348,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of GPK opened at $18.19 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

