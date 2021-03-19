Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $1.66 Million in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -112.15 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.