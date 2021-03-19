Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $76.29 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In other news, insider Shane Brauner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $38,121.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 908,168 shares of company stock valued at $89,720,057 over the last three months.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

