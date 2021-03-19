Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.08% of Energizer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Energizer by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

