Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,127 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

