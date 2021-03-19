Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,496 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,287.07 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,968,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 127,046 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $8,012,791.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,586,131 shares in the company, valued at $100,037,282.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 775,426 shares of company stock worth $56,986,505. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

