Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VOS. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.60 ($53.65).

VOS stock opened at €43.40 ($51.06) on Thursday. Vossloh has a 52-week low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a 52-week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11. The company has a market capitalization of $762.29 million and a PE ratio of -16.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.67.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

