VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’ Lock-Up Period Will End on March 22nd (OTCMKTS:VIHAU)

VPC Impact Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 22nd. VPC Impact Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of VPC Impact Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of VIHAU opened at $15.79 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in VPC Impact Acquisition by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 250,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,234,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $5,086,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,000,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000.

About VPC Impact Acquisition

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

