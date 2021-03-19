W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. 6,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

