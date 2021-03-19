Warburg Research Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.25 ($20.30).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PSM stock opened at €18.13 ($21.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1-year high of €18.14 ($21.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.