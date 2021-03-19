Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

HCC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.11 million, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.