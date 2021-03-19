Waves (WAVES) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $84.20 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Waves has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for $10.35 or 0.00017620 BTC on major exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $84.20 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006545 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,620,360 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

