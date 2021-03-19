Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $68.61 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 797,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,953 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 8.0% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $68,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,789,000 after buying an additional 3,359,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,642 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,875,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 801,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,862. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.