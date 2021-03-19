Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.32. The stock had a trading volume of 71,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,668. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

