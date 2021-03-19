Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 12,231 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $115.60. 31,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,958. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

