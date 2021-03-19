Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 147 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after buying an additional 1,283,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.69. 50,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,649. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.45.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.