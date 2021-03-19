Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. 398,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,366,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $137.85 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

