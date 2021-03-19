Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $10.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.43. The company had a trading volume of 661,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $410.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

