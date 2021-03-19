Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,687 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,513,000 shares of company stock worth $101,994,460. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.65. 441,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,152,083. The stock has a market cap of $196.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

