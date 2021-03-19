Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Snowflake (SNOW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) recently:

3/4/2021 – Snowflake had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $310.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/4/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $295.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $310.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

2/6/2021 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

2/5/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $341.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

1/21/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

SNOW traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,648,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,854. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,961 shares in the company, valued at $15,796,896.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,839 shares of company stock worth $165,614,526 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,383,549,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

