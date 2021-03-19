Wells Fargo & Company Increases Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $125.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $94.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.86.

NARI stock opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $134,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,252,624 shares of company stock worth $230,486,303 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

