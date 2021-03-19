Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 770,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,317 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 915,397 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 155,783 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 133,596 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 498,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

