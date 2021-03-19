Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $10.53 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,787 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Perrigo worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,198,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,199,000 after buying an additional 215,903 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.7% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,844,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,422,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,315,000 after buying an additional 267,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after buying an additional 190,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,196,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,214,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.55, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

