Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,873 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Arconic were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Arconic by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ARNC. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 in the last quarter.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.