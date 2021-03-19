Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,311 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,311 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. Analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

