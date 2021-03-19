Westchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,118,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,930 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems accounts for about 6.4% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $195,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of VAR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,262. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.27.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.