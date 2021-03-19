Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,104 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in FOX by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FOX by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 51,551 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in FOX by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 145,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,675. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.05.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

