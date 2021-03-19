Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $3.85 Million in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRCH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. 60,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01. Porch Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $24.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

