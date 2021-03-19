Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 513,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Gores Holdings V as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRSV. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 3rd quarter worth $1,969,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth $2,600,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRSV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.03. 3,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,354. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62.

About Gores Holdings V

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

