Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAACU. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $8,328,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,165,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,138,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,562,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000.

Shares of RAACU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

