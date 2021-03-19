Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 825,036 FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 825,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,296,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,983,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,979,000.

Shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,568. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

