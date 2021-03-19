WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

