Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Raised to $21.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTSHF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westshore Terminals Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

WTSHF traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

