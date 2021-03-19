Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

WTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

TSE WTE traded up C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 107,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.33. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$11.88 and a 1-year high of C$20.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.