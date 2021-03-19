Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,776 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.40, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

