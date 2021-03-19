Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $170,000 Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

