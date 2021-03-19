Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 143,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

