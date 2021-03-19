Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 67.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

