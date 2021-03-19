Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.92.

Shares of WPM opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

