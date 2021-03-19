Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

