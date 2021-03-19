Whitbread (LON:WTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,949.01

Shares of Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59) and last traded at GBX 3,325 ($43.44), with a volume of 663296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,423 ($44.72).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,728.85 ($35.65).

Get Whitbread alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,308.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,858.03. The company has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In related news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, for a total transaction of £100,380 ($131,147.11). Also, insider Richard Gillingwater purchased 500 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,424 ($44.73) per share, with a total value of £17,120 ($22,367.39).

Whitbread Company Profile (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.