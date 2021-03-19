Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

