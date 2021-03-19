William Blair Begins Coverage on American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Equities researchers at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

APEI opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $694.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

