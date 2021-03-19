William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aravive in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). William Blair also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive in the third quarter valued at $128,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive in the third quarter valued at $183,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aravive by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aravive by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

