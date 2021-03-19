William Blair Weighs in on LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 15th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LOGC. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 143.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.