Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WSM. UBS Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.11.

WSM opened at $161.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $167.79.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

