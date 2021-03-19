Williams-Sonoma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,756 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,904% compared to the average volume of 387 call options.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.38. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $167.79.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

