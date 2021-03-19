Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. M.D.C. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

