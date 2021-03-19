Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after buying an additional 535,525 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,384,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $20,712,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 27.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 135,299 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

